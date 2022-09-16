EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

