EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,089,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $443,682,000 after buying an additional 721,628 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,484,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $154.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

