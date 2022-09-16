EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

