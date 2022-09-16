EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,297,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,005,000 after purchasing an additional 185,694 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

NYSE:FAF opened at $50.77 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

