EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 420.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

