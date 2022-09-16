EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.67 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

