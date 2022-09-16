EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $422.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.35.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

