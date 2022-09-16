EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

