EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,906 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $568,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE SSD opened at $82.71 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.