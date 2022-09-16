EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.