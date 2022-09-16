EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $97.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

