EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,895,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 834,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after buying an additional 423,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,716,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DFUS stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

