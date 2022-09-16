EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.6 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

