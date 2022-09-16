EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $47.49 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04.
