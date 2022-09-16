EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,187 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

