EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

