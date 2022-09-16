EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 191.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,846,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 94,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $111.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.