EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

