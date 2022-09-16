EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.