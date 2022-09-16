EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,597 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $17,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

