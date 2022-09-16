EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.16 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

