EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $10,251,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

