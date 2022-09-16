EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.29. 3M has a 52 week low of $115.98 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

