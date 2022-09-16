EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after acquiring an additional 462,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

