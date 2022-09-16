EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 727,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 282,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 32,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 118.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $42.28.

