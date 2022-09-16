EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,469 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 182,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,075,000.

Shares of VT opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

