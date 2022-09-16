EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.22 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

