EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,312 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.