EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33,615 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,615 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

