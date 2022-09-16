EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Mastercard by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $316.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.74 and a 200 day moving average of $341.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

