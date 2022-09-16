EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,197 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,580,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

XT stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

