EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 639,685 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,685 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period.
IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $32.37.
