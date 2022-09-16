EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 861 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

CZA stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

