EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 907,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,270 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in General Electric by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 7,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

