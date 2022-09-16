Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $616.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $873.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

