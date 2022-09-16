Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,011,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,728 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $154,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Equitable by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Equitable by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equitable by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,920,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,282,000 after buying an additional 409,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1,876.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,610.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

