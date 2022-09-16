EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

NVDA opened at $129.29 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $189.98.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

