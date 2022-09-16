EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,145 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,905,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,446,000 after acquiring an additional 323,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,088,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of EXPO opened at $90.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

