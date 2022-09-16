EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.38.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

