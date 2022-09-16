EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 37.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

