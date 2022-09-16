EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,605 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 1,130.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.