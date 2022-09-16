EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 21 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $688.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $703.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

