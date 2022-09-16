EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $133.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

