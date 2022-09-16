EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 389 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 256,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,343,000 after purchasing an additional 62,841 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 396.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $273.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.55.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

