EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Rating) by 176.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Inspire International ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Inspire International ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire International ETF by 189.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire International ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WWJD opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. Inspire International ETF has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

