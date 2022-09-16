EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $60,733,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 23,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.7% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $458.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.