EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,062,000 after buying an additional 1,860,427 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 666,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,334,000 after buying an additional 633,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $485.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.37 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.