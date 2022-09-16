EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) by 590.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 522.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,076 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,045 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLE opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

