EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $85.04.

