EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,703 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

