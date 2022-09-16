EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,005,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 152,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,650,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
OEF opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.24. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $222.35.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
